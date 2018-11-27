WIN Two Silver Family tickets to celebrate New Year’s Eve at the TheraPlate UK Liverpool International Horse Show!

The countdown begins!

The Liverpool International Horse Show is back for a fourth year, running from Friday 28th to Monday 31st December at The Echo Arena.

WIN Two Silver Family tickets to celebrate New Years Eve at the TheraPlate UK Liverpool International Horse Show!!

We’re giving you the opportunity to Silver Family tickets (two adults and two children under 12) for the New Year’s Eve evening performance of the show!

Get up close to some of the best horses and riders in Europe at the Echo Arena from 28th – 31st December.

Every performance will include World Class Showjumping, Live Music & an awesome line up of acts to include the Shetland Pony Grand National, Freestyle Motocross, and an incredible new acrobatic & pyrotechnic horse stunt act!!

Competition winners are in for a special experience on New Year’s Eve, starting with the best jumping of the show…the TheraPlate UK Liverpool International Grand Prix, extra special performances from our acts, and a spectacular indoor firework show to see in midnight.

A must for the whole family this New Year…you can even shop and enjoy a glass of champagne whilst watching the horses warm up pre show.

For all information visit www.liverpoolhorseshow.com

HOW TO ENTER:

To have the chance to win, simply answer this question:

Q: At which venue is the Liverpool International Horse Show taking place?

Email your answer, with Horse in the subject field, to competitions@lep.co.uk, adding your name, address and telephone number.

Closing date for entries is Thursday December 6.

