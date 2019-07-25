Win the ultimate VIP Blackpool Tower experience worth over £500!

Blackpool is the place to be this summer and we’ve teamed up with The Blackpool Tower to offer one lucky family the chance to grab front row seats to the biggest and best attractions in resort.

Up to six people will be able to experience the magic of The Blackpool Tower with the ultimate family day out.

Top off your visit with amazing views at The Blackpool Tower Eye

On arrival, every guest will receive a Blackpool Tower 125th birthday goody bag filled to the brim with treats and memorabilia celebrating the special anniversary.

From there, the day is yours to explore the wonderful attractions found top to bottom in the world-famous building.

Laugh along with resident clowns Mooky and Mr Boo in The Blackpool Tower Circus or navigate the depths of The Blackpool Tower Dungeon in its new Evil Executions show.

Visit the visually stunning Blackpool Tower Ballroom, as seen on BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing, and enjoy an afternoon tea delight while watching the dancers strut their stuff on the dance floor.

Visit the Plague Doctor in The Blackpool Tower Dungeon

Top off your visit by experiencing The Blackpool Tower Eye & 4D Cinema with the best views of the famous resort, 380 feet in the air.

With The Blackpool Tower celebrating its 125th birthday this year, there simply has never been a better time to join the fun.

For more information, including how to purchase your tickets, visit www.theblackpooltower.com.

How to enter:

The Blackpool Tower is celebrating its 125thbirthday this year

To have the chance to win this fantastic prize for your family, simply answer the question below:

Q: Which birthday is The Blackpool Tower celebrating this year?

Email your answer, with Blackpool Tower in the subject field, to competitions@lep.co.uk, adding your name, address and contact telephone number, to arrive no later than Friday August 2nd.

Standard JPI competition rules apply, see terms and conditions

Terms and conditions apply. No cash alternative.

To give us permission to contact you if you are a winner, please put YES in your email entry. Your details will only be used for the purposes of this competition and not passed to third parties for marketing.