Wills Week a huge success for St Catherine's Hospice

More than £20,000 has been raised from an innovative scheme, which sees solicitors give their time to support St Catherine’s Hospice whilst offering their expert skills to the local community.

The initiative sees a host of solicitors across Chorley, Preston and South Ribble waive their will-writing fees for a week, in return for a donation to the hospice.

The solicitors who took part included Birchall Blackburn Law, Forbes Solicitors, Harrison Drury Solicitors, John Whittle Robinson, Marsden Rawsthorn Solicitors, Roebucks Solicitors, Vincents Solicitors, and Worralls Solicitors

Lorraine Charlesworth, director of community and income at St Catherine’s, said: “We’re delighted that last year’s Wills Week has raised £21,630 for the hospice, which is a fantastic amount.

“We have to generate £3.5m of our annual £5.2m running costs every single year, so initiatives like this make a significant contribution to our fund-raising efforts.

“One of our aims at St Catherine’s is to work with our communities to help people feel more confident and comfortable when it comes to speaking about sensitive issues like end-of-life care and planning for the future. Making a will is important for everyone; it means that your loved ones are taken care of and gives you peace of mind that your wishes are formally recorded.

“We’d like to say a very big thank you to everyone who supported Wills Week in November, from the solicitors who so generously gave their time, to those who used Wills Week to tick off this important job, allowing St Catherine’s to benefit too.”

The St Catherine’s Wills Week returns again in 2018, running from November 12 to 16. For advice or information about writing a will or making a donation to St Catherine’s in a will, visit http://www.stcatherines.co.uk