Williamson Park in Lancaster welcomes Colin the marmoset

These two marmoset monkeys have been welcomed to their new home in Williamson Park, Lancaster.

Colin, 5, and Leo, 4, have come to the small animal zoo in Lancaster from Monkey World in Dorset.

Beth Nortley, manager of Williamson Park, said: “We’re delighted to welcome Colin and Leo to their new home in Williamson Park.”

“Marmoset monkeys are unfortunately the most commonly kept and traded species of primate as pets.

“They have very specific needs and are sold to people without any knowledge of caring for monkeys, which inevitably leads to their owners being cruel through simple ignorance.

“We’re excited to be able to offer them a new home here in Williamson Park and provide them with the care they deserve.”