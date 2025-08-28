Following a week of unsettled weather and rain, here’s whether you’ll need an umbrella for this year’s Blackpool Illuminations Switch-On.

The biggest night in Blackpool’s event calendar will take place on Friday, August 29.

Fresh from his UK-wide arena tour, pop superstar Olly Murs will take to the stage on Blackpool’s Tower Festival Headland for a free hour-long set before flicking the switch to light up six miles of Illuminations.

Here’s whether you’ll need an umbrella for this year’s Blackpool Illuminations Switch-On | Daniel Martino/ Nathan Anderson

But what will the weather be like? Low pressure centred over the north of the UK is set to bring showers for many on Thursday and Friday.

Met Office Chief Meteorologist Steve Willington said: “A westerly regime is now in charge of the UK’s weather and will help fuel periods of wet and windy weather over the next few days, with showers and some longer spells of rain likely for much of the UK on Thursday and Friday.

“While many areas may welcome some rain after fairly prolonged dry weather, some parts of Wales, northwest England and western Scotland could see impacts at times, which we’ll be keeping an eye on.”

Heavy showers are expected in the morning before becoming lighter around midday.

The weather is expected to remain dry for the Illuminations Switch-On, but it may be worth bringing an umbrella just in case.

Friday forecast breakdown:

Midnight - Partly cloudy night - 20% chance of rain - 16C

1am - Partly cloudy night - 40% chance of rain - 16C

4am - Partly cloudy night - 50% chance of rain - 15C

7am - Sunny intervals - 40% chance of rain - 15C

10am - Cloudy - 40% chance of rain - 16C

1pm - Heavy rain - 80% chance of rain - 17C

4pm - Heavy rain - <95% chance of rain - 16C

7pm - Light shower night - 60% chance of rain - 17C

9pm - Partly cloudy night - 30% chance of rain - 16C