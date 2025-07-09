A Wigan man has been banned from setting foot on any farmland in Lancashire with a lurcher-type dog for the next five years following a series of hare coursing offences.

James Kent, 40, of Crankwood Road, Wigan, appeared before Lancaster Magistrates Court on Tuesday, July 1, where he was handed a Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) after being found guilty of eight offences related to illegal hunting.

These included two counts of hunting a wild mammal with dogs, two counts of trespass with intent to search for or pursue hares with dogs, two counts of being equipped for searching for or pursuing hares with dogs and two counts of daytime trespass in pursuit of game.

The court heard how Kent’s lurcher dogs were used to chase and kill hares on farmland, with incidents reported on Christmas Day 2024 and again on January 26 this year near Whiteley’s Lane, Ormskirk.

In addition to the CBO, Kent was sentenced to 80 hours of unpaid work, to be completed within 12 months, and had his vehicle - a Nissan X Trail used during the offences - forfeited.

The investigation was led by Lancashire Police’s South Rural Task Force after landowners raised alarm over the brutal scenes of hare coursing on their property.

PC Sean Dalby from the South Rural Task Force said: “Hare coursing and poaching can be extremely distressing for our community.

“Offenders travel around the country committing cruel acts towards our wildlife and wreaking havoc on our rural communities, trespassing on land, damaging crops and property, and subjecting farmers and landowners to threats of violence and intimidation when challenged.”

He added: “Kent has shown absolutely no regard for animals’ rights to live peacefully in the wild.

“Instead, he allowed his dogs to cruelly maim and kill hares.

“I hope that this result shows those who commit these types of offences that we have a dedicated team of officers, and we will find you.”