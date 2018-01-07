Wife's tribute to 'amazing husband and father' after motorway death

A "heartbroken" wife has paid tribute to her husband, who died in an incident on the M58.



Philip Anderson, 53, was involved in a collision with a DAF HGV at about 4.30pm on Friday near junction five at Up Holland.

Mr Anderson, from Skelmersdale, died at the scene.

Related article: Appeal after fatal collision on Lancashire motorway

The driver of the HGV was shocked but unhurt.

Mr Anderson's wife Louise said: "Our family has been devastated by this tragic accident. We have lost the most amazing husband and father.

"He made life perfect for his heartbroken wife and son. Our lives will never be the same.

"We appreciate everybody's kind words and thoughts at this devastating time, we know how well loved Phil was by so many people. However at this time there are no words to express how we feel so we ask for privacy and understanding."

The eastbound carriageway of the M58 between Up Holland and the Orrell interchange was closed for six hours on Friday evening after the accident.

Sgt Adam Crossley, of Lancashire Constabulary’s road policing unit, said: “This was a tragic incident where a man sadly lost his life and I would appeal for any witnesses or anyone with information to get in touch with us.

“I would also like to thank those motorists caught up in this incident for their patience and co-operation while we and partner agencies dealt with what was a tragic and complicated scene.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting log 0977 of January 5.