Special permission has been granted which will enable a phone mast to be put up on one of Lancashire’s most distinctive buildings.

The motorway service station known as Lancaster (Forton) Services, on the M6, is famous for its hexagonal Pennine Tower, and is a Grade II listed building.

Described as being a cross between an airport control tower and a flying saucer, it was designed by T.P. Bennett & Sons in 1965 and is a prime example of brutalist architecture.

Forton Motorway Service Station is considered a design classic | National World

Telecom company Hutchinson 3G UK Ltd applied to Wyre Council’s planners for Listed Building Consent for a proposed rooftop telecommunications installation upgrade, including the installation of three antennas following removal of the existing three.

The application was approved.

Wyyre’ planning officer stated: “The proposals involve works on top of the main listed tower that is preserved for its historic quality and importance.

“A significant component of the service station complex is the listed hexagonal Pennine Tower Restaurant which is reminiscent in form to an airport control tower, evoking the modern glamour of 1960s air travel and also drawing on the progressive urban movement of this period of constructing towers with restaurants and observation platforms.

“The proposals involve telecommunication masts and associated works to the top of this tower.

“Given that the proposals involve modest changes to the existing telecommunication equipment, the proposal would not have any significant visual detrimental effect on the Listed Building and historic qualities of the modern tower structure above and beyond that which already exists on the tower.

“The proposals would be finished in a colour that matches the colour of the existing building which is acceptable.

“Therefore the proposal is considered acceptable and the proposal would not have a detrimental impact on the Listed Building or the setting of the Listed Building. “

Although the service station remains open, the hexagonal restaurant is no longer in use.