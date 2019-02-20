Why keen runner Helen is racing to raise £4K for the Cystic Fibrosis Trust

Company director Helen Borking is on an awareness and fund raising mission inspired by her husband Ed’s health battles.

Ed, 61, has cystic fibrosis and Helen has vowed to raise £4,000 for the Cystic Fibrosis Trust this year.

Helen Borking will be running to raise funds for the Cystic Fibrosis Trust

The 53 year old Grimsargh resident will run the 2019 Virgin London Marathon for the charity. But first she is hoping local ladies will rally to support a special fashion fund raiser next month.

She has organised a ladies only charity fashion show on Saturday, March 23 from 1.30pm in Grimsargh village hall.

Helen said: “I have tried seven times to get a London Marathon place to no avail, so I approached the Cystic Fibrosis Trust and was offered a ‘Gold Bond’ place on the understanding that I agree to raise £2,500. Now I’m aiming for £4,000.

“As this is a lot of money I decided to arrange some events to help me along the way allowing me to also raise awareness of the illness too.”

She added: “Previous shows have included items from John Lewis, River Island, Next, Marks and Spencer, Hobbs, Karen Millen, Laura Ashley and many more top quality names all priced well below the RRP, all available to buy at the show.

“The aim of the afternoon is to raise awareness and much needed funds for the Cystic Fibrosis Trust and also for the ladies to get together and have a fun afternoon over a glass of fizz or a cup of tea and a pice of cake.”

She pledged: “The money I raise will help to fight to beat cystic fibrosis and make a daily difference to the lives of those with the condition and the people who care for them. Most people don’t understand what CF is, or what it does, until someone close to them is affected by it.”

Company director Helen started running in August 2011 at the age of 46 and has since raised more than £5,000 for cystic fibrosis charities and has run more than 100 races.

Three of Ed’s siblings died in the 1950s due to cystic fibrosis. Helen says she will be running the marathon for them, Ed and others with the condition

• The Virgin London Marathon is on April 28.

Helen’s fundraising page is https://cft-londonmarathon19.everydayhero.com/uk/helen

• Tickets for the fashion show cost £5.00 and can be obtained by emailing helen.borking@gmail.com