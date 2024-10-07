Why a hot air balloon was spotted flying over the Irish Sea near Blackpool

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A hot air balloon was spotted flying over the Irish Sea near Blackpool over the weekend - here’s why.

Residents were puzzled after spotting the balloon flying over the sea near the resort at around midday on Saturday.

The sight sparked concern from onlookers who were afraid the balloon could be in distress.

However, it turns out the two pilots were actually taking part in the Long Jump competition which runs throughout October.

What is the Long Jump competition?

The aim of the competition is to fly as far as you can in one flight during October.

When are the winners announced?

The winners are announced during a prize giving lunch in November.

Where was the hot air balloon in Blackpool flying to?

Traditionally, pilots like to keep their flight details secret until winners are announced.

However, it is believed the hot air balloon that was spotted near Blackpool took off somewhere in South Wales at around 7am before landing in Scotland at approximately 5pm.

What are the rules of the competition?

Any pilot may enter with any balloon.

The competition starts shortly after midnight on October 1 and closes at dusk on October 31.

The winner is the pilot who flies the longest straight line distance within the British Isles.

Each entrant must send a flight report to the judge before November 7.

No, the entry fee is £50.

Each entrant receives a commemorative mug as well a bound copy of the reports.