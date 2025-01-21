Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Proposals to upgrade a ‘dilapidated’ Blackburn garage site with a new building have been thrown out by planning bosses.

Mohammed Aslam applied for planning permission to Blackburn with Darwen Council for changes to his A1 Tyres premises in Clarendon Road, Roe Lee. He proposed the demolition of an existing building and erection of new one for an MOT garage and tyre fitting.

The site has previously benefitted from planning permission for a replacement building of a larger scale, but without the MPT element. However this scheme was never implemented.

He argued that the new proposed development “would be an enhancement to (the sites) overall appearance whilst making use of a previously developed parcel of land.”

A1 Tyres, Clarendon Road, Blackburn | google

What did the council say?

But the local authority has refused approval saying the scheme would adversely affect the amenities of occupiers of nearby homes by reason of noise and odour, and would pose parking and traffic problems. A planning officer’s report revealed that there had been one individual letter of objection and a nine-signature petition opposing the plan received directly from nearby addresses on Clarendon Road and Victoria Close. They expressed concerns over traffic, safety and parking; noise and air pollution; incompatibility with the area’s residential character; and environmental impacts from potential chemical spills which could contaminate waterways and affect wildlife.

As well affecting the amenities to neighbouring properties, the planning officer commented: “The application is not supported by sufficient evidence to demonstrate adequate parking and servicing arrangements and has the potential to increase the concentration of on-street parking within the vicinity of the site thereby prejudicing the safe, efficient and convenient movement of all highway users.”