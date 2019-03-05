Who are your favourites among Preston businesses?

Voting is closed and the results are in.
More than 70,000 votes have been cast in Preston Business Improvement District’s ‘Smiles Better Awards’, which recognise outstanding businesses and individuals in Preston city centre.
The awards are sponsored by the North & Western Lancashire Chamber of Commerce.
A total of fifteen prizes are up for grabs at the awards’ ceremony on April 9, including Independent Retailer of the Year, Multiple Retailer of the Year, Customer Service Champion, Bar of the Year, Restaurant of the Year and City Star.
In addition, a ‘Special Recognition Award’ which cannot be voted for, will be awarded to someone who’s made a significant contribution to the city.
Previously that honour has gone to Friargate florist Margaret Mason, who’s operated a business in Preston for over 55 years, the Carter family – former operators of Preston’s ‘Ted Carter’ angling store and former leader of Preston City Council, the late Honorary Alderman Peter Rankin.
Mark Whittle, from Preston BID which organises the competition said: ‘The businesses in Preston city centre consistently offer outstanding service, and the ‘Smiles Better’ awards are our way honouring these people and organisations.
“It’s their efforts thatkeep people returning to our city centre time and time again, and for that, we thank them”.
Babs Murphy Chief Executive of the North & Western Lancashire Chamber of Commerce, sponsors of the awards said: “The large amount of votes cast is a tribute to all the great customer-focused work being carried out by staff in Preston’s shops, restaurants, bars and cafes.
“This positive response from general public voting again highlights Preston’s deserved reputation as a vibrant shopping and leisure destination that delivers a great customer experience”.
The prizes will be handed out at the awards ceremony on April 9 at city centre nightclub Evoque.
Tickets are available to finalists by calling Preston’s BID on (01772) 653000 option 4.
The finalists:
BAR OF THE YEAR
Northern Way
Plau
Roper Hall
Wings & Beer
Yates
CLUB OF THE YEAR
Baluga
Evoque
Popworld
Switch
Warehouse
RESTAURANT OF THE YEAR
Angelos
Bistrot Pierre
Turtle Bay
Nandos
We Don’t Give A Fork
PUB OF THE YEAR
Hogarths
Plug & Taps
Ships & Giggles
Twelve Tellers
The Adelphi
PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR
Brian Hudson – Tokyo Jo’s Reunion
DJ Ben – The Warehouse
Darren Ofsarnie – Switch
Mark Freejack – Evoque
Matthew Wood – Krispy Kreme
LEISURE MANAGER OF THE YEAR
Adam Coulson - Twelve Tellers
Dave Brown – Switch
Joe Parr – Wings & Beers
Mark O’Rourke – Mark O’Rourke Group
Stacey Penney – Evoque
RETAIL MANAGER OF THE YEAR
David Bullock – Preston Market
Gordon Gibson – Action Records
Matthew Wood – Krispy Kreme
Michelle Littlefair - PDSA
Sue Dodwell - Greggs
MULTIPLE RETAILER OF THE YEAR
Ann Summers
Greggs
Krispy Kreme
Mark O’Rourke Group
Top Shop
INDEPENDENT RETAILER OF THE YEAR
Action Records
Cafune – South American Café
Roast
Townhouse Coffee & Brew Bar
Yog Yums
BEST CUSTOMER SERVICE – LEISURE
Dan Cowell – Wings & Beers
Ellen Cunliffe – Twelve Tellers
Henry Fairclough – Ships & Giggles Lee
Lee Johnson – Switch
Sean Devlin – Get Staffed
BEST CUSTOMER SERVICE – RETAIL
Gordon Gibson – Action Records
Matthew Wood – Krispy Kreme
Paul Roscoe – HMV
Sue Dodwell – Greggs
Sam Eaves – Ann Summers
OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT RETAIL
Adrian Livesey – Livesey’s Butchers
Andrew Stringer – St George’s
Dean Yates – Roast
Gordon Gibson – Action Records
Matthew Wood – Krispy Kreme
OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT LEISURE
Aimee Massey – Bistrot Pierre
Darren Ofsarnie – Switch
Kyle Perkins – Yates
Lisa Billington – Warehouse
Simon Rigby – Guild Hall
CITY STAR
Bernice Newton – Townhouse Coffee &
Brew Bar
Ed Walker – Blog Preston
Ranvir Singh – UCLan / ITV
Simon Meighan – Wings & Beer
Simon Rigby – Guild Hall
MARKET TRADER OF THE YEAR
Adrian Livesey’s Butchers
Brew + Bake
Capelli Remi
Cherry Pie
Redmans of Preston
EVENT OF THE YEAR
Bongo’s Bingo – Guild Hall
EvanFest – Ships & Giggles
GlastonFerret – The Ferret
Preston Pride – Flag Market
Record Store Day – Action Records