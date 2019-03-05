Who are your favourites among Preston businesses?

Have your say

Voting is closed and the results are in.

More than 70,000 votes have been cast in Preston Business Improvement District’s ‘Smiles Better Awards’, which recognise outstanding businesses and individuals in Preston city centre.

The awards are sponsored by the North & Western Lancashire Chamber of Commerce.

A total of fifteen prizes are up for grabs at the awards’ ceremony on April 9, including Independent Retailer of the Year, Multiple Retailer of the Year, Customer Service Champion, Bar of the Year, Restaurant of the Year and City Star.

In addition, a ‘Special Recognition Award’ which cannot be voted for, will be awarded to someone who’s made a significant contribution to the city.

Previously that honour has gone to Friargate florist Margaret Mason, who’s operated a business in Preston for over 55 years, the Carter family – former operators of Preston’s ‘Ted Carter’ angling store and former leader of Preston City Council, the late Honorary Alderman Peter Rankin.

Mark Whittle, from Preston BID which organises the competition said: ‘The businesses in Preston city centre consistently offer outstanding service, and the ‘Smiles Better’ awards are our way honouring these people and organisations.

“It’s their efforts thatkeep people returning to our city centre time and time again, and for that, we thank them”.

Babs Murphy Chief Executive of the North & Western Lancashire Chamber of Commerce, sponsors of the awards said: “The large amount of votes cast is a tribute to all the great customer-focused work being carried out by staff in Preston’s shops, restaurants, bars and cafes.

“This positive response from general public voting again highlights Preston’s deserved reputation as a vibrant shopping and leisure destination that delivers a great customer experience”.

The prizes will be handed out at the awards ceremony on April 9 at city centre nightclub Evoque.

Tickets are available to finalists by calling Preston’s BID on (01772) 653000 option 4.

The finalists:

BAR OF THE YEAR

Northern Way

Plau

Roper Hall

Wings & Beer

Yates

CLUB OF THE YEAR

Baluga

Evoque

Popworld

Switch

Warehouse

RESTAURANT OF THE YEAR

Angelos

Bistrot Pierre

Turtle Bay

Nandos

We Don’t Give A Fork

PUB OF THE YEAR

Hogarths

Plug & Taps

Ships & Giggles

Twelve Tellers

The Adelphi

PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR

Brian Hudson – Tokyo Jo’s Reunion

DJ Ben – The Warehouse

Darren Ofsarnie – Switch

Mark Freejack – Evoque

Matthew Wood – Krispy Kreme

LEISURE MANAGER OF THE YEAR

Adam Coulson - Twelve Tellers

Dave Brown – Switch

Joe Parr – Wings & Beers

Mark O’Rourke – Mark O’Rourke Group

Stacey Penney – Evoque

RETAIL MANAGER OF THE YEAR

David Bullock – Preston Market

Gordon Gibson – Action Records

Matthew Wood – Krispy Kreme

Michelle Littlefair - PDSA

Sue Dodwell - Greggs

MULTIPLE RETAILER OF THE YEAR

Ann Summers

Greggs

Krispy Kreme

Mark O’Rourke Group

Top Shop

INDEPENDENT RETAILER OF THE YEAR

Action Records

Cafune – South American Café

Roast

Townhouse Coffee & Brew Bar

Yog Yums

BEST CUSTOMER SERVICE – LEISURE

Dan Cowell – Wings & Beers

Ellen Cunliffe – Twelve Tellers

Henry Fairclough – Ships & Giggles Lee

Lee Johnson – Switch

Sean Devlin – Get Staffed

BEST CUSTOMER SERVICE – RETAIL

Gordon Gibson – Action Records

Matthew Wood – Krispy Kreme

Paul Roscoe – HMV

Sue Dodwell – Greggs

Sam Eaves – Ann Summers

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT RETAIL

Adrian Livesey – Livesey’s Butchers

Andrew Stringer – St George’s

Dean Yates – Roast

Gordon Gibson – Action Records

Matthew Wood – Krispy Kreme

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT LEISURE

Aimee Massey – Bistrot Pierre

Darren Ofsarnie – Switch

Kyle Perkins – Yates

Lisa Billington – Warehouse

Simon Rigby – Guild Hall

CITY STAR

Bernice Newton – Townhouse Coffee &

Brew Bar

Ed Walker – Blog Preston

Ranvir Singh – UCLan / ITV

Simon Meighan – Wings & Beer

Simon Rigby – Guild Hall

MARKET TRADER OF THE YEAR

Adrian Livesey’s Butchers

Brew + Bake

Capelli Remi

Cherry Pie

Redmans of Preston

EVENT OF THE YEAR

Bongo’s Bingo – Guild Hall

EvanFest – Ships & Giggles

GlastonFerret – The Ferret

Preston Pride – Flag Market

Record Store Day – Action Records