Where you can do aqua aerobics in Lancashire: With video

The performance of aerobic exercise in fairly shallow water such as in a swimming pool. Also known as waterobics, aquatic fitness, aquafitness, aquafit.

Why: It is easier to stay cool in water and the average thirty minute pool workout burns approximately 300 calories.

How it works: Aqua aerobics is done mostly vertically and without swimming in waist deep water. It is usually done in a group with a trained professional for about an hour. The classes focus on aerobic endurance, resistance training, with music.

Benefits: Pool workouts are a great way to build up cardio endurance. When in cooler water, the blood moves through the body at a faster rate to warm it up. When strength training, the muscles require rest time in order to repair themselves. Due to the buoyancy of the water, and the lack of impact that joints and muscles receive, many exercisers are encouraged to perform pool workouts on off days. Exercising in the pool is a great stress reliever, as the movement of water against and over the body results in both massage and relaxation.

Give it a go at...

The Hub, Unity Place, Buckshaw Village: Mondays 6.30pm until 7.30pm; Tuesdays 7pm until 8pm, Thursdays 7pm until 8pm. Classes are booked in blocks of four - costs £20. Booking only - visit http://www.thehub-buckshaw.co.uk/splash/about-splash/aqua-aerobics/

Penwortham Leisure Centre, Crows Hill Road: Mondays 9.45am and Thursdays 8pm. £3.80 during the day; £5 evenings.

West View Leisure Centre, Ribbleton Lane, Preston: Tuesdays 7.45pm. Costs £5.20. For more information visit http://www.better.org.uk/leisure-centre/preston/west-view-leisure-centre/timetable/fitness-classes

All Seasons Leisure Centre, Water Street, Chorley: Mondays noon, Thursdays 8pm; Friday noon. £3.15 during the day; £4.95 evenings.