What is the Joining Jack Charity?

Joining Jack, named after Jack Johnson, is a founding charity partner of Duchenne UK.

Joining Jack and the Duchenne Children’s Trust came together in 2016 to form Duchenne UK, a charity dedicated to funding and accelerating research and treatments solely for Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD).

Joining Jack and the Duchenne Children’s Trust have spent more than £4 million in the last three years on direct grants for research and clinical trials, and have now come together to form Duchenne UK, to drive momentum to delivering treatments to help this generation of those with DMD.

The Joining Jack charity was founded in 2012 by Alex and Andy Johnson, after their son Jack, then aged four, had been diagnosed with Duchenne muscular dystrophy six months earlier.

Andy is a former professional rugby league player with his home town club Wigan. The couple garnered support from their friends and family and the local sporting communities, and Joining Jack was born.

What celebrities support Joining Jack?

England RU player Owen Farrell

Tour de France winner Bradley Wiggins

RL player Josh Charnley

Actress Lucy-Jo Hudson

RU World Cup winner Jason Robinson