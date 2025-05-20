We've closed our Southport pub because roadworks made our business redundant

Connolly’s Irish Pub in Southport temporarily closes as long-term roadworks disrupt access.

A popular pub in Southport said it’s been forced to close temporarily due to the impact of long-term roadworks. Connolly’s Irish Pub on King’s street has only been open for a year, but said the construction works have made it virtually impossible for customers to get access to the pub whilst the noise and dust is making the area unattractive.

In February, the LDRS reported on the issues faced by small businesses in and around Market Street due to roadworks. The issues relate to Sefton Council’s ‘Les Transformations de Southport’ project, which plans to pedestrianise Market Street and increase footfall to the area.

It also means major roadworks, which began in February and will be ongoing for the next six months – completion is scheduled for November this year. Currently, parts of King Street and Market Street are completely cut off to transport, and only a few narrow pathways are available for pedestrians to get about the area.

An LDRS report from early this month highlighted the claims of some business owners who said the implementation of the regeneration project is putting their livelihoods at risk. “We’re watching this place die, and businesses like mine seem to be collateral damage”, said Rosie Coates from Crystals and Crowns.

The latest indication of the impact of roadworks on the area was posted by Connolly’s Irish Pub on its Facebook page: “Due to issues we are experiencing related to the roadworks we have decided to temporarily close until we can get them resolved.

“The situation has become increasingly difficult so we have taken the decision today to close the doors for now. We will be back soon. Thank you to everybody that’s supported us over the last year.”

Julie Goodwin opened Connolly’s last year and said things were going well. Like many businesses in the area, Julie supports the regeneration project and believes it will add enormous value to Southport ‘s leisure and tourism offer and should be boon to local retail and hospitality businesses.

Julie knew about the upcoming roadworks to the area and participated in a consultation event, but was sceptical about how the project would be delivered – sadly for Julie, those fears seem to have come to fruition. She said: “The problem is with how long it’s going to take and the lack of information about the schedule of works.

“If Sefton Council had done Market Street first and completed it then businesses would maybe be closed for say three months or get a plan together to negotiate their way through that period of time. Then we would be able to get back open again and get the summer and spring trade.

“But the way its being done means every business is being massively affected, revenues are falling off a cliff and worried about whether they can survive this.”

Julie said revenues have fallen month on month but the situation really started to bite once the roadworks were brought up to the pub’s entrance area on April 11, she added: “It’s left very little accessibility and people are having to walk around in single-file. That’s not to mention the fact it’s like walking around a noisy, dusty maze.

“From doing so well this time last year, its just got worse and worse. We’re basically looking at losing a year’s worth of business and I don’t know many who can survive that.

“The weather hasn’t helped recently because people want to sit outside and relax, have a drink in the sun – not be sitting on a noisy building site and get covered in dust. It is chaos at the moment and it’s just exhausting.

“So we’ve made the decision to close temporarily and use the time to get some renovations and upgrades done.”

Julie has called on Sefton Council to intervene and reassess the support on offer for local businesses in the area. Julie added: “We’ve closed temporarily because as it stands, our business is redundant and we’re not the only ones.

“The council need to look at the situation again because people’s livelihoods are at stake. It can’t just be about relief on business rates because a lot don’t have to pay them anyway. There needs to be more support to help people get through this.

“I’ve no doubt it will all look great at the end, but will there be any shops still standing when it all reopens?”

Julie added: “We are so grateful to our customers and look forward to reopening in the near future.”

A spokesperson for Sefton Council said the regeneration project is still on schedule to complete works in Autumn 2025 and it has introduced a monthly newsletter to keep local businesses informed on changes as works progress – including a phasing plan of works to be carried out.

The spokesperson added: “Currently the works are on schedule and running as planned, however a review of the programme will take place to see if there are options to reduce the impact on businesses. After this is complete we will be meeting with Connolly’s to explore options.

“The Council remain committed to supporting local businesses. We are continuously reviewing signage and options to support those affected during construction.”