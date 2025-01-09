Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A couple from Bamber Bridge are captivating audiences of 1 million people on social media - just with tales of their normal life.

John and Jade Reynolds have more than 660,000 followers on video sharing site TikTok, more than 300,000 on Facebook, as well as tens of thousands across Instagram and Youtube.

They’re known for their comedic take on everyday family life, including navigating life with John’s ADHD, Jade’s paralysis and two young children. Such is their success on social media that John’s been able to step back from his job as a youth pastor at a church in Blackburn and become self-employed, and they have written a book together called Able to Laugh: Finding joy though the struggle is real.

They say they’re not “purposely trying to educate” people about disability, it’s just part of their life, and they’re happy to have conversations about various aspects of their life - even though some questions can be direct and rude.

In fact it was John’s upload about their first date - which ended with him having to carry Jade down stairs at a cinema with no ramp - that triggered a huge initial following in April 2022. He said: “Everyone loves an origin story and I was keen not to be seen as ableist, so I put ‘spoiler: I married her’, and it was unintentionally the best thing I could have put. It prompted the question for people of whether they could marry someone in a wheelchair, and it got people’s attention. It suddently got so big - 30,000 followers at once, and 80,000 within the first two months - crazy.”

John and Jade say most people who comment on their videos are “very, very lovely”, but there are odd questions and rude remarks - including whether John has a fetish for women in wheelchairs. John said: “We get so many questions that we decided to write a book. I get asked a lot if I’m my wife’s carer. Well, actually, we’ve flipped that on the head because I’ve been diagnosed with ADHD and Jade cares for me just as much as I care for her.”

John, 35, insists that they would have written the book anyway - just their platform gave them an early opportunity - as he has been so inspired by Jade since they met at university. He said Jade, who lost the use of her legs aged 12 because of a rare auto immune disease, has never had a ‘victim mentality’ and is happy to answer questions. He said: “Mums and children themselves have been in touch with us, saying that they’d kind of written off all hope for a conventional life before seeing us. Some comments hurt your heart, but some other ones make you realise what a platform you have.”

The Reynolds family | Don't Delete the Kisses

The couple’s children - eight-year-old Elijah and five-year-old Areli also feature in the videos, with content easily relatable to every day family life. At the moment the couple say the children think it’s ‘cool’ their parents are TikTok stars, and their son has been asked for his autograph by other children more than once. John said: “One time we went down to a skate park and Elijah was asked to sign someone’s skateboard. I was a bit worried, I didn’t want a parent coming up to me asking why my son had written all over their child’s things!”

He added: “It’s a novelty at the moment, and Areli is really into doing lives for instance, but that might change, and we would only include them if they were happy about it. Family safety has to come before funny content.”

Jade, who is originally from Swansea, says she’s learned to brush off harsh comments from viewers, including ones demanding that she divorces John over his light-hearted banter over her wheelchair, or claims that she’s in a toxic relationship. She said: “The problem with social media is that people think they know all about you, when infact they probably only see about five per cent of your life. There’s very polarised views as well - there’s people who think that John’s perfect and people who think he’s toxic. You’ve got to take it all with a pinch of salt and hope that you can engage people with a few laughs.”

Able to Laugh by John and Jade Reynolds | Don't Delete the Kisses

John said: “We’re just being real about our struggles - but only with disability, but also just having a family and it always being dad who has to rescue the kids from the top of the soft play netting, whether you’re in an interabled couple or not. Life can be crap, but even when it’s crap, there’s still joy to be found.”

Jade, 34, added: “I never had anyone to look up to when I was younger. There was nobody in the public eye apart from Paralympians - and I’m not sporty - so I didn’t know what I could expect out of life. Now with social media and the book, people and their families can see what I am able to do as a normal person.”