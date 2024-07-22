Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

​A local cricket club is seeking a brand new facility to help meet the growing demand for the sport in its locality.

Walton-le-Dale Cricket Club boasts four senior teams which compete in the Moore and Smalley Palace Shield.

They also have a vibrant junior section which has expanded beyond recognition over the past few years and there are plans in the pipeline to form a girls’ team.

However, these exciting future ambitions could all be at risk due to the club outgrowing its present facilities.

Based at Queen Victoria Recreation Ground, in Higher Walton Road, for more than 125 years, the club has an agreed number of times it can use its home ground during the week due to the fact that it is a facility for the wider community, not just cricket.

The Rec is used for football, bowling and generally is a green space for people to use such as families.

With the prospect of having access to grants and funding from various sources, the club is eager to acquire another patch of land which they can utilise alongside its current home.

Club president Neil Harvey said: “We’re almost becoming a victim of our own success.

"The entire facility is run by the Recreation Society because the Recreation Ground itself is owned by the people of Walton-le-Dale.

"Over the years, we’ve never really had an issue in terms of access and usage but since the Covid-19 pandemic, we’ve grown dramatically.

"We now have three Saturday teams, one of which shares a ground at White Coppice, because obviously every alternate Saturday, we can only have the first and second teams at The Rec.

"We started to grow our junior section around three years ago so that now we have a Under-10s and Under-12s team and we’re hoping to have two further teams next year, including our first girls’ team.

"This year we also re-started a Sunday senior team.”

The Recreation Society allows the club to use the ground on occasional Sundays for league-related cup games but the Society states that regular Sunday league fixtures would reduce fair usage for other users within the community.

Harvey added: “We have an agreement with The Recreation Society which details rental cost of using The Rec and the access and usage we can have per week.

"The agreement we have gives us Saturday access for our first and second teams, occasional usage on Sundays for league-related cup matches, plus regular Tuesday nights for senior training and up to four Thursday nights for T20 league matches.

"We have access on Monday nights for junior matches and we also have an ECB directive called All-Stars and Dynamos and they train on Friday nights.”

Due to the cricket club’s ambitions, they need to find a facility that they can use seven days per week and accept that this is not possible on a multi-user facility. They are keen on exploring ways to meet the increasing demands for cricket provision.

Harvey added: "It’s got to the point now whereby, in my view, the ideal situation would be to have a completely separate ground which we would treat as our main ground.”

"The Rec then becomes our second ground for third and fourth team usage and for any other usage we might need.”

Having a ground that is their own will help the club sustain itself in the future.

"Having our own ground will allow us to develop it in our own image,” he added.

"We can have a clubhouse with a bar in there and we can then become self-sustaining because at the minute, whilst we are self-sustained, we are not achieving anywhere near what we could be.

"At the moment we are pretty much living from year to year.”