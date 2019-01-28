Well-wishers donate £120 to Lancashire Cat Rescue after donation box was stolen from Preston's Lazy Cat Cafe

Have your say

Well-wishers have donated £120 to a cat rescue charity after a donation box was stolen from a cafe in Preston.

The charity tin was taken from the Lazy Cat Cafe in full view of CCTV cameras on Saturday, January 12.

The footage was shared widely online with owner of the Canon Street cafe launching a fundraiser to replace the stolen money.

Posting on the Lazy Cat Cafe Facebook page café manager Dave Robb said: “With your help we’ve recouped over £100 for Lancashire Cat Rescue!

“A massive thank you to those who donated as well as to everyone who continues to support us and spread awareness of the thieves who targeted us.”