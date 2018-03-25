Well Pharmacy donates glasses to CGA in Preston

Residents living in community housing in Preston have been given pairs of reading and sunglasses as part of a charitable initiative.

Community Gateway Association (CGA) received Foster Grant sunglasses, donated by Well Pharmacy, through In Kind Direct – a charity that distributes consumer goods donated by companies to UK charities.

CGA, which delivers support and activities for its tenants including job clubs, benefit and debt advice, and vocational training, then gifted the glasses to young people who were moving into their first homes.

James Williams, deputy CEO of In Kind Direct, said: “Following the generous donation of Foster Grant eyewear from Well Pharmacy, 125 charities and not for profit groups across the UK have already benefited, including those working in some of our most disadvantaged communities. Product donations like this can change people’s lives and I’d like to personally thank Well for their continued support.”

Sophie Baldock, engagement manager at Well, added: “As a community pharmacy, our main goal is to improve the health and wellbeing of local residents, and we are delighted to have been able to help community members by donating Foster Grant eyewear. Community Gateway Association is an organisation with very similar values to Well, and it is fantastic to see our donation benefit so many young people in Preston.”