Well-established Longridge school uniform and baby clothes shop goes on the market
Mary Frances in Derby Road, Longridge, supplies uniforms for the likes of Longridge High, St Cecilia's R C High, Alston Lane Primary, and many more local primary and nursery schools. It also offers embroidery and vinyl printing services for logos and slogans.
Now, as the owner looks to retire, the business is being offered for sale with agent Knightsbridge Business Sales, though the asking price hasn’t been disclosed.
The business
The business generated a turnover of circa £247,000 in the last financial year, with an adjusted EBITDA ( Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortisation) of around £61,000.
The agent said: “(It) Prides itself on its dedication to providing excellent customer service, as well as its fast turnaround times and affordability. Has excellent online reviews and a positive reputation. Operates from premises owned by the business owner that will be included in the sale on a leasehold basis.”
Offers are invited.