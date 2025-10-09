A well-known school uniform and baby clothes shop has gone on the market.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mary Frances in Derby Road, Longridge, supplies uniforms for the likes of Longridge High, St Cecilia's R C High, Alston Lane Primary, and many more local primary and nursery schools. It also offers embroidery and vinyl printing services for logos and slogans.

Now, as the owner looks to retire, the business is being offered for sale with agent Knightsbridge Business Sales, though the asking price hasn’t been disclosed.

The business

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The business generated a turnover of circa £247,000 in the last financial year, with an adjusted EBITDA ( Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortisation) of around £61,000.

The agent said: “(It) Prides itself on its dedication to providing excellent customer service, as well as its fast turnaround times and affordability. Has excellent online reviews and a positive reputation. Operates from premises owned by the business owner that will be included in the sale on a leasehold basis.”

Offers are invited.