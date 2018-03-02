Weeton-based soldiers in snow mission

Soldiers from the Fylde coast have played a key role in helping motorists stranded on a snowbound motorway today in the most difficult winter conditions seen in Britain in years.

Members of the 2nd Battalion of the Duke of Lancaster’s Regiment (2 Lancs), based at Weeton barracks, have been out on a section of the M62, near junction 22 near Rochdale.

A dozen soldiers in six multi- terrain vehicles, along with 15 officers from RAF Valley in Anglesey, have been assisting members of the emergency services, including Greater Manchester Police.

Colonel Ray Hughes, Deputy Commander (Reserves), Headquarters North West, said: “The 2nd Battalion of the Duke of Lancaster, based at Weeton, and a 15-strong contingent from RAF Valley, have been giving military assistance to the emergency services on the M62, in unprecedented snow conditions and 60 mph winds.

“A large number of vehicles, including articulated lorries, have been stranded on the M62.

“The soldiers have been on a finding and reconnaissance mission, providing food and water to those who needed it, making sure there is no risk to life.”

Col Hughes added that a second battalion at Weeton was on standby ready to lend assistance if needed.