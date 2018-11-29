Wedding: Touch of Welsh was huge success

A honeymoon in Thailand followed the marriage of Martha Eastwood and Matt Hurst.

They tied the knot at St Michael and All Angels Church in Ashton-under-Lyne before an evening reception at the Great Hall at Mains in Poulton.

Matt and Martha Hurst. Pictures: Andy Griffiths www.andygriffithsphotography.co.uk

The couple met through mutual friends while Martha was studying primary teaching at Edge Hill University.

They continued their relationship long distance for two and a half years as Matt, a chartered accountant lived in Rhyl, North Wales, while Martha lived in Preston.

Matt proposed on a beautiful night in the Lake District and they eventually moved in together in August 2017 in Appley Bridge, Wigan.

Martha said: “During the wedding service my mum wanted to use some Welsh to say ‘welcome to the family’.

“She tried Google translate however it proved useless, so she got in contact with Preston Welsh Society, who she found through an advert in the Lancashire Post, and they were able to provide the translation.

“Matt’s family were touched by my mums hard work learning Welsh and welcoming them into the family.”

“The whole wedding day was amazing, the weather was beautiful and we had all our close family and friends there.

“We included pictures of our parents and grandparents on their wedding day – with tributes to loved ones who couldn’t be with us on the day.

“Our first dance was ‘Brown Eyed Girl’ which was a suprise for everyone, as they thought we would go for a slow dance!”