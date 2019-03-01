Wedding: Hoghton setting was ideal for Jason Davies and Catherine McGann's special day

Have your say

The stunning venue of Beeston Manor located in the heart of the Lancashire countryside near Hoghton was the setting for the marriage of Jason Davies and Catherine McGann.

Jason, a mechanical technician and Catherine, a swimming teacher, tied the knot surrounded by their family and friends.

Jason Davies and Catherine McGann. Eighth Avenue Photography

They met on a train travelling to a mutual friend’s birthday sparking romance.

Jason proposed in Mexico during a two-week holiday.

He had asked Catherine’s dad for her hand in marriage before they went and he stored the ring in his suitcase.

It was a close call however, when Catherine decided to tidy up during the holiday and putting clothes back in his case.

Jason Davies and Catherine McGann

Fortunately she didn’t stumble across the surprise.

“Looking back Jason was very nervous the morning he proposed,” she said.

“After a long day and long tour of a temple it was hitting 40 degrees and I went and sat in the shade.

“Jason came over, getting down on one knee. To that point I was still oblivious and he asked me too marry him.”

Their wedding day was incredible from start to finish.

Catherine said: “The staff at Beeston Manor are all genuine, nice and helpful people making it so easy.”

Preston-based photographers Eighth Avenue Photography were also on hand to capture the day.

“We couldn’t have asked for a more suited couple too take our amazing photographs,” said Catherine.

“It was a delight to leave it all in their capable hands.”

Jason said: “It was like a party from start to finish, the love and friendship throughout the whole day was unbelievable, the day was perfect, all the staff and suppliers made it more successful than we could have imagined.

Catherine added: “The day was perfect and the atmosphere was amazing.”