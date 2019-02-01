Wedding: Castle setting for marriage of Andrew Keighley and Kirsty McNulty

Have your say

It was a hugely memorable wedding day for Andrew Keighley and Kirsty McNulty at Peckforton Castle in Cheshire.

All the rooms were beautifully dressed for the occasion and even though it was December 7, the sun shone brightly all day.

Andrew and Kirsty Keighley. Photos: Nick English

Associate solicitor Kirsty, 33, from Preston and aircraft engineer Andrew, also 33, met through mutual friends.

After dating for a while, they discovered they used to be in the same class at Our Lady’s in Fulwood.

However after a couple of years at the school, Kirsty’s family had relocated to Nottingham due to her father’s work.

They later moved back to Preston where Kirsty and Andrew reunited.

Andrew and Kirsty Keighley

It was on holiday at the sun-drenched Greek island of Corfu where Andrew popped the question in August 2017.

The couple celebrated their engagement over a romantic, private dinner in the mountain side resort which was very special for them both.

The wedding day started with a glass of prosecco for the ladies.

A bagpiper, who played during the ceremony, along with the stunning setting, made the day unique.

Andrew and Kirsty Keighley

Kirsty walked down the aisle carrying a beautiful bouquet supplied by English Rose Events of Cheshire.

She wore a perfectly fitted Enzoani dress by Dreamcatcher Bridal of Kirkham, complemented

by elegant Jimmy Choo shoes.

And the whole

experience was made even more special when a few days later, Kirsty’s sister Katie welcomed a baby girl into the world.

Kirsty and Andrew said: “We would both like to say thank you so very much to our wonderful families for making the day possible and to all our friends for making the day so memorable.

“We both absolutely loved every minute and wouldn’t change it for the world.”

They honeymooned in the Maldives. Pictures: www.nickenglishphotography.com