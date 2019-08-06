Yellow Weather Warning: Met Office issues new flood alert for Preston

Have your say

The Met Office has issued a new flood warning for Preston.

The national forecaster said that thunderstorms will hit the North West on Thursday night and Friday, and could bring with it up to 30mm of rain.

The Met Office say heavy rain on Thursday and Friday could cause flooding.

They said there is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded, and transport routes disrupted.

The yellow weather warning will be in place from midnight on Thursday until 11:59pm on Friday.

A band of heavy rain with move northwards on Thursday and Friday, and the Met Office predicts 10-15mm of rainwater will fall across the region.

But once the rain clears, thunderstorms are forecast that could bring with them a further 20-30mm of rain in just a few hours.

The Met Office warned the public that the storms could bring difficult driving conditions, and even lead to some communities being cut off by road closures.

Anyone concerned about flooding can find tips and resources online at www.thefloodhub.co.uk