Yellow weather warning in force as Lancashire braces for strong winds and heavy rain during rush hour

A yellow weather warning is in force in Lancashire this morning (November 12).



The Met Office is warning of heavy rain and strong winds today, with a yellow weather warning to remain in force until 10am.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for wind on the Fylde coast until around 10am

A short spell of heavy showery rain and strong winds is likely around the Lancashire coast during Tuesday morning's busy travel period.

Gusts of 55 to 65 mph are possible in places along the coast. The strongest winds will be relatively short lived but will continue to affect the area during Tuesday morning's rush hour.

The winds will then ease from the north later on Tuesday morning, with strong winds sinking southwards, according to the forecaster.

The afternoon should be much drier, with only isolated showers around, but conditions will remain blustery and cold with a maximum temperature of 8 °C.

The Met Office expects a predominantly dry evening with winds easing, but there will still be the risk of a few showers for western and coastal parts of Lancashire, particularly the Fylde.

Elsewhere, clear spells and a widespread frost is expected after dark. The forecaster warns of a minimum temperature of -3 °C.

What to expect

- Some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport are likely

- Probably some bus and train services affected, with some journeys taking longer

- Delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges likely

- It’s likely that some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities might be affected by spray and/or large waves.

- Some very gusty winds are likely on Tuesday morning in association with heavy rain over the North Wales coast and around Liverpool Bay.