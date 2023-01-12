News you can trust since 1886
Winds of up to 70mph and heavy rain set to hit Lancashire as Met Office issues yellow weather warning

Gusts of up to 70mph are set to batter Lancashire, bringing the risk of travel disruption and power cuts.

By Sean Gleaves
6 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 12th Jan 2023, 1:06pm

Wind speeds are sent to increase on Thursday afternoon (January 12), prompting the Met Office to issue a yellow weather warning.

The warning – which covers Blackpool, Preston and Lancaster – will be in place from 3pm on Thursday until 3am on Friday (January 13).

Forecasters said winds of up to 55mph were like for many, with 70mph gusts possible for areas with exposed coasts and hills.

Gusts of up to 70mph are set to batter Lancashire
“As well as the strong winds, some heavy showers are likely, making for some difficult travelling conditions,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.

“Large waves could be an additional hazard.”

Here’s what to expect, according to the Met Office:

The yellow weather warning covers Blackpool, Preston and Lancaster (Credit: Met Office)

- Some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport are likely

- Probably some bus and train services affected, with some journeys taking longer

- Delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges likely

- Some short term loss of power and other services is possible

- It’s likely that some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities will be affected by spray and/or large waves

