Winds of up to 70mph and heavy rain set to hit Lancashire as Met Office issues yellow weather warning
Gusts of up to 70mph are set to batter Lancashire, bringing the risk of travel disruption and power cuts.
Wind speeds are sent to increase on Thursday afternoon (January 12), prompting the Met Office to issue a yellow weather warning.
The warning – which covers Blackpool, Preston and Lancaster – will be in place from 3pm on Thursday until 3am on Friday (January 13).
Forecasters said winds of up to 55mph were like for many, with 70mph gusts possible for areas with exposed coasts and hills.
“As well as the strong winds, some heavy showers are likely, making for some difficult travelling conditions,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.
“Large waves could be an additional hazard.”
Here’s what to expect, according to the Met Office:
- Some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport are likely
- Probably some bus and train services affected, with some journeys taking longer
- Delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges likely