Will it snow in February 2020? North West long-range weather forecast as wintry showers set to hit

What is the weather set to be like during February - and is snow set to hit?

With winter now in full swing, the North West is experiencing a mixture of weather conditions, unsettled at times, with snow on the horizon.

'Snow to relatively low levels at times'

The Met Office forecast for Sunday 2 Feb to Tuesday 11 Feb explains that, "After a wet and windy day Sunday, the beginning of next week will remain unsettled with outbreaks of rain or showers.

"Thereafter, we should see the dominance of high pressure across the UK. This will allow a shift towards more settled conditions with a good deal of sunshine across most parts.

"Northern and eastern areas are likely to start this period cold with a chance of wintry showers, these likely falling as snow to relatively low levels at times.

"Towards the end of next week, the settled weather will spread further east with plenty of sunny spells by day and a risk of frost by night. Following this, it looks to stay mostly dry but it may turn increasingly cloudy towards the middle of February with possible overnight fog."

Fog, frost, rain and strong winds

The Met Office UK forecast for Tuesday 11 Feb to Tuesday 25 Feb said: "This period seems to trend towards a more typical northwest/southeast divide.

"The southeast should hold on to the drier and calmer weather for a while longer with a continued risk of overnight frost and fog.

"Further north, it will turn increasingly unsettled with outbreaks of rain and strong winds at times. Temperatures will gradually return towards normal, but will remain a little below average during the settled spell in the south."