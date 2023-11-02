When the weather is set to improve in Preston as Storm Ciarán brings strong winds and heavy rain to UK

Winds of more than 100mph have been recorded as Storm Ciarán sweeps across the UK – here’s when the weather is set to improve in Preston.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The third named storm of the season continued to batter the country on Thursday (November 2), bringing power cuts, travel chaos and school closures.

Gusts of more than 100mph and heavy rain hit the south of England and the Channel Islands, with residents in Jersey also having to evacuate their homes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Meanwhile, a tornado warning was issued by the Tornado and Storm Research Organisation (TORRO), which said the highest risk of a tornado would be across South Wales to London.

While no weather warning covered Lancashire, the county was certainly not immune to the effects of the storm, with heavy rain and strong winds present for most of the day.

But when is the weather set to improve?

Here’s the weather forecast for the rest of the week:

Thursday (November 2)

Heavy rain and strong winds battered Blackpool as Storm Ciarán swept across parts of the UK

Outbreak of rain continuing into the evening under mostly cloudy skies.

Showers heavy at times, before gradually easing overnight as cloud beginning to break.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Remaining windy around coastal areas overnight, although lighter than during the day. Minimum temperature 9C.

Friday (November 3)

Blustery showers continuing on Friday, though these turning lighter and more scattered with time.

Remaining windy around coasts, but winds gradually easing throughout the day.

Maximum temperature 12C.

Saturday (November 4)

Cloudy changing to light showers by early evening.

Rain predicted at 2pm.

Highs of 10C and lows of 5C.

Sunday (November 5)

Partly cloudy changing to sunny intervals by late morning.

Rain predicted between midday and 9pm.

Highs of 11C and lows of 9C.

Monday (November 6)

Light showers changing to partly cloudy by nighttime.

Rain predicted for most of the day.

Highs of 11C and lows of 7C.

Tuesday (November 7)

Light showers changing to sunny intervals by late morning.

Highs of 10C and lows of 6C.

Wednesday (November 8)

Cloudy changing to sunny intervals by late morning.