According to the Met Office, today will start off largely cloudy with a few spots of rain or drizzle over the hills. It will be drier in the afternoon with some bright or sunny spells around 5pm. Maximum temperature 16 °C.

Tomorrow (Tuesday), will be similar to today with partly cloudy skies to start the day, perhaps with the odd light shower at first and drier in the afternoon with sunny spells from 2pm onwards and a high of 18 °C.

Wednesday will be largely cloudy but sunshine is expected in the evening with clear skies and a maximum temperature of 19 °C.

Is the sun coming out to play?

Thursday will see highs of 21 °C but clouds will blot out most of the sunshine. Friday will be a lot clearer with sunny spells expected as early as 10am and highs of 24 °C.