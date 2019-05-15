This is when the good weather in Preston will end

The weather of late has been bright and sunny, with clear skies and warmer temperatures.

But how long will this good weather last for?

The weather of late has been bright and sunny, with clear skies and warmer temperatures.

Thursday (16 May) is set to be bright and sunny in Preston, with wall-to-wall sunshine throughout most of the day.

The temperature will remain warm with a peak of 18C and an overnight temperature of 9C.

However, Friday (17 May) will be cloudy throughout the day.

The peak temperature of 16C will be reached by 1pm and remain so throughout the rest of the afternoon. Overnight temperature of 9C.

Saturday (18 May) will then be cooler, with a maximum temperature of 14C. Saturday is set to see a mixture of cloud and light rain throughout the day.

Sunday (19 May) will be cloudy during the morning, changing to sunny intervals in the afternoon. Maximum temperature of 15C.

Long-term forecast

Looking further ahead, the Met Office UK outlook for Monday 20 May to Wednesday 29 May said: “Changeable weather is likely to continue next week, with a risk of showers for most parts and perhaps some longer spells of rain.

“The showers could become heavy, with a small risk of thunderstorms, especially across the south of the UK.

“There will also be some drier spells, with these most likely in the north and northwest of Scotland.

“Temperatures will be close to or slightly above average for the time of year, with the northwest likely to see the best of these.”