SATURDAY

The threat of rain will persist throughout the morning, but cloud will begin to break over lunchtime when showers will become fewer and further between. Sunny spells during the afternoon with temperatures peaking at 12 degrees Celsius, 54 degrees Fahrenheit.

If you are doing your trick or treating a day early, then you will be glad to know there is a dry evening in store with some cloud cover keeping things feeling fairly mild. Temperatures will dip no lower than nine degrees Celsius during the course of the evening, that's 48 Fahrenheit.

The Hallowe'en weekend weather for Preston, Chorley and South Ribble

SUNDAY

Rain will move in during the early hours making for a wet start to Hallowe'en across Central Lancashire. Heavy showers first thing will begin to clear by mid-morning, allowing some sunshine to break through.

The afternoon is set to be a mixture of a sunshine and showers, with temperatures similar to Saturday, reaching 12 degrees Celsius, 54 degrees Fahrenheit.