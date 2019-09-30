These are the Lancashire flood warnings still in place following weekend of heavy downpours

More rain is on the way on Monday after a weekend of heavy downpours caused flooding in many parts of the county, leaving sections of the transport network struggling to cope.

At 5.20am, the Environment Agency recorded 85 localised flood warnings across England and Wales, and 203 alerts for possible flooding.

There are still a number of flood alerts in place this morning

Met Office meteorologist Mark Wilson, said: "There will be another spell of rain across much of the UK on Monday".

"There are warnings in force for Wales and western England.

"In England there are 72 localised flood warnings and 180 flood alerts, and in Wales there are 13 localised flood warnings and 23 flood alerts," he said.

After a brief respite on Sunday morning, the north of England was forecast to receive up to 70mm of rain in 24 hours, causing treacherous travel conditions.

All trains between Blackpool North and Preston were cancelled due to flooding on tracks near Poulton, meanwhile a mudslide halted train services between Lancaster and Skipton.

Brockholes nature reserve also had to close after the River Ribble burst its banks, leaving the entrance road flooded.

There are still a number of flood warnings in force today (We'll update this list with the latest alerts throughout the day):

Cumbrian coastline at North Morecambe Bay

Lancashire coastline at Sunderland

Wyre estuary at Thornton

River Ribble at Samlesbury

River Ribble at Walton-le-Dale

River Wye at Ashford in the Water

River Wyre at St Michaels North

River Wyre at St Michaels South

Looking ahead to today a Met Office spokesman, said: There will be sunny spells this morning but with scattered showers for some. However, cloud will build during the afternoon, as often heavy rain will arrive from the southwest by the late afternoon. Maximum temperature 16 °C.

"The rain will linger for many tonight, heavy at times. Winds will strengthen in the north, with gales possible in exposure later. Minimum temperature 7 °C."

Parts of England and Wales could see highs of 19C (66.2F) or 20C (68F) on Monday, a little above average for the time of year, but this would be masked by the wind and rain.