Storm Eunice LIVE: Latest updates as very strong winds hit Preston, Blackpool, Burnley, Lancaster and across Lancashire today
There are warnings of travel disruption, power cuts, damage to buildings and flying debris which could result in a 'danger to life' according to the Met Office on Friday (February 18).
An amber warning, the second highest alert level, for wind are in place across much of Lancashire from 5am to 9pm on Friday, while yellow weather warnings, the next level down, for wind and snow are in force across the rest of the county.
We'll be keeping you up-to-date as Storm Eunice sweeps across the region right here:
Last updated: Friday, 18 February, 2022, 19:00
- Wind speeds of up to 100mph forecast
- Rail passengers warned not to travel
- Top tips to storm-proof your home
Fire crews respond to multiple reports of dangerous structures across Lancashire
- Damaged roof in Blackpool
Two fire engines and an aerial ladder platform attended a building with a damaged roof in Manor Road at around 2.30pm.
Firefighters removed a number of tiles to stop them from falling onto the pavement before handing the incident over to the local authority.
- Flat roof blows off property in Cleveleys
Two fire engines from Fleetwood were called to Rough Lea Road after a flat roof blew off a property before landing in a car park at around 2.40pm
Firefighters made the area safe and dismantled the roof using hand tools.
- Dangerous structure in Leyland
One fire engine from Bamber Bridge attended a commercial property with a detached roof in Church Road at around 2.55pm.
Firefighters used hand tools and a saw to dismantle the roof and remove risk to adjacent property and passersby.
- House damaged by tree in Preston
One fire engine from Preston attended a house that had been damaged by a fallen tree in Manor House Lane at around 3.10pm.
Firefighters ensured the safety of occupants and neighbours before handing the incident over to the local authority.
- Damaged chimney in Preston
Two fire engines and an aerial ladder platform from Hyndburn attended a house with a damaged chimney in Raikes Road at around 3.30pm.
Firefighters removed a large chimney pot to prevent it from falling using the aerial ladder platform and a triple extension ladder.
- Fallen tree in Blackburn
One fire engine from Blackburn were called to Preston Old Road after a tree fell onto a footpath at around 3.50pm.
Firefighters cordoned off the area and made the scene safe before handing the incident over to the local authority.
Preston railway station evacuated and all trains cancelled after Storm Eunice damages roof
All passengers were evacuated and the station was closed due to fears high winds had damaged the roof on Friday afternoon (February 18).
Rumours surfaced that the roof had blown off, but it was later confirmed several metal panels had become unstable due to the adverse weather.
Network Rail said they were inspecting the panels and trains were still passing through but not stopping.
Police warning after tree comes down in Lancaster during Storm Eunice
A Lancaster road has been blocked by a fallen tree as a result of Storm Eunice battering the region.
Lancaster Area Police have asked people to avoid the Coulston Road area of Bowerham as it is currently impassable.
They said: "Please avoid. We are receiving multiple calls of a similar nature. It's dangerous out here and getting worse. Stay safe!"
Leyland Lane closed by police after lorry driver struggles to unload vehicle in high winds
Leyland Lane was closed by police at around 2.30pm today (Friday, February 18).
Officers later confirmed the closure was due to a lorry driver who was “having difficulty offloading the contents of their vehicle in the wind.”
The road has since reopened.
Astley Illuminated in Chorley postponed due to bad weather
The popular annual light show Astley Illuminated was due to take place on Saturday, February 19.
But Chorley Council confirmed the show was postponed in an announcement this afternoon (February 18).
“The safety of our visitors, partners and crew is our utmost priority, and due to the adverse weather expected from Storm Eunice we have taken the decision to postpone the event.
“This event is a real collaboration with our partners, and the bad weather has provided a health and safety concern and has resulted in a lack of rehearsal time and preparation for the event.
“This decision hasn’t been taken lightly, and please be assured the event is not cancelled.”
Those who have booked a ticket will receive an email from Skiddle.
HM Coastguard issues plea to people to stay safe at the coast as Storm Eunice hits
HM Coastguard has issued a plea for people to stay away from the coast as Storm Eunice hits the UK.
There have been multiple reports of people at the waterline taking pictures of the waves, and even of families standing by the surf line with their children.
The Met Office has issued a red ‘danger to life’ weather warning and winds of 122mph have been recorded.
HM Coastguard Tactical Commander Ben Hambling said: “The reports we are receiving are absolutely terrifying. In these conditions all it takes is one wave.
“A dramatic photograph or selfie is not worth risking your life for and those who are going to the coast to take pictures are also putting our teams at risk.
“We are urging people in the strongest possible terms to stay away from the coast.”
Strong winds rip large branch from tree in Moor Park as Storm Eunice wreaks havoc across UK
High winds from Storm Eunice caused a large branch to fall from a tree in Moor Park today (February 18).
Met Office issues new yellow weather warnings for Lancashire as Storm Franklin looms
A low-pressure system was forecast to move across Britain on Sunday (February 20), bringing further rain, winds and unsettled weather.
The Met Office was unsure whether it would develop into a storm, but if it does, it will be named Storm Franklin - making it the third to hit the UK in just a week.
New weather warnings, which all covered parts of Lancashire, were subsequently issued as Storm Eunice battered Britain on Friday (February 18).
The first yellow weather warning for ice, which covered all of Lancashire, was put in place alongside an amber alert for wind.
