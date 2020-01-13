Storm Brendan: Yellow weather warning in place as more wind and rain heads towards Lancashire Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say A yellow weather warning for wind is currently in place across the UK from 12pm today. Here is all the latest as it happens across the region. The current picture as storm Brendan makes its way across the UK. Storm Brendan: 80mph winds expected as Met Office issues warnings across UK Heysham ferries cancelled as weather warning is issued for Storm Brendan