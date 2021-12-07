Storm Barra: Hour-by-hour weather forecast for Preston as wind and rain sweep across Lancashire
Gusts of up to 50mph are expected to batter Preston today as Storm Barra hits the region.
The Met Office issued the yellow warning for wind earlier this week, which came into force at 9am this morning (Tuesday, December 7) and is in place until midnight.
Weather experts have warned that gusts of up to 60-70mph are expected in exposed coastal locations.
Residents are being warned to expect travel disruption and short-term loss of power.
This is the hour-by-hour forecast for Preston for Tuesday, December 7, 2021:
12:00 - 95% chance of rain / Wind gust 50mph
13:00 - 90% chance of rain / Wind gust 50mph
14:00 - 95% chance of rain / Wind gust 43mph
15:00 - 50% chance of rain / Wind gust 35mph
16:00 - 10% chance of rain / Wind gust 35mph
17:00 - 10% chance of rain / Wind gust 40mph
18:00 - 10% chance of rain / Wind gust 42mph
19:00 - 50% chance of rain / Wind gust 44mph
20:00 - 50% chance of rain / Wind gust 43mph
21:00 - 50% chance of rain / Wind gust 42mph
22:00 - 80% chance of rain / Wind gust 40mph
23:00 - 90% chance of rain / Wind gust 37mph
00:00 - 90% chance of rain / Wind gust 34mph
