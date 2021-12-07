The Met Office issued the yellow warning for wind earlier this week, which came into force at 9am this morning (Tuesday, December 7) and is in place until midnight.

Weather experts have warned that gusts of up to 60-70mph are expected in exposed coastal locations.

Residents are being warned to expect travel disruption and short-term loss of power.

Multiple weather warnings are in place.

This is the hour-by-hour forecast for Preston for Tuesday, December 7, 2021:

12:00 - 95% chance of rain / Wind gust 50mph

13:00 - 90% chance of rain / Wind gust 50mph

14:00 - 95% chance of rain / Wind gust 43mph

15:00 - 50% chance of rain / Wind gust 35mph

16:00 - 10% chance of rain / Wind gust 35mph

17:00 - 10% chance of rain / Wind gust 40mph

18:00 - 10% chance of rain / Wind gust 42mph

19:00 - 50% chance of rain / Wind gust 44mph

20:00 - 50% chance of rain / Wind gust 43mph

21:00 - 50% chance of rain / Wind gust 42mph

22:00 - 80% chance of rain / Wind gust 40mph

23:00 - 90% chance of rain / Wind gust 37mph

00:00 - 90% chance of rain / Wind gust 34mph