'Snow and strong winds' set to hit East Lancashire on Boxing Day with yellow weather warning issued

Winds of up to 45mph and "temporary blizzard-like conditions" over higher ground were predicted to hit northern England on Sunday, December 26.

Residents were warned the high winds and snow could lead to difficult travel conditions and power cuts in some areas.

Forecasters also urged the public to keep an eye on the weather forecast as there was uncertainty surrounding the extent of the snowfall.

The yellow weather warning for snow - which covered Clitheroe, Colne and Nelson - will be in place from 12.15am until midday.

A spokesman for the Met Office said: "As an area of rain moves northwards, it looks like turning to snow over the higher parts of Northern England, and then southern and central Scotland.

"Coupled with strong winds, gusting to 35 to 45 mph in places, this is likely to lead to some difficult travel conditions across higher Pennine and Cumbrian routes, as well as the Southern Uplands, during the early hours of Sunday.

"Temporary blizzard-like conditions may be encountered above around 300 or 400 metres elevation.

"These conditions will probably move into some hillier central parts of Scotland during Sunday morning, while snow turns back to rain further south.

"The extent of snowfall is uncertain at this stage, and so it will be particularly worthwhile keeping up to date with the forecast."

Here's what the Met Office said to expect:

- Some roads and railways likely to be affected by snow or ice, leading to longer journey times by car, as well as by bus and possibly train services

- Some short term loss of power and other services is possible

