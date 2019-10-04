Preston weekend weather forecast: This is when heavy rain will hit as Met Office issues weather warning

Have your say

The weather in Preston is set to be mostly dull, with a mixture of cloud and heavy rain over the next few days.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for rain to the North West, which is in place from midnight to 6pm on Sunday 6 October.

Here is a look at the weather forecast across the weekend.

Friday (4 October)

Friday is set to be a mixed bag, with rain, cloud and some sunshine. Maximum temperature of 15C.

Rain will ease off by around 1pm, with a mixture of cloud and sunny intervals throughout the rest of the afternoon.

This evening will be clear and dry throughout, with an overnight temperature of 9C.

Saturday (5 October)

Saturday morning will be cloudy throughout, reaching a temperature of 13C by 12pm.

The afternoon will continue to be overcast throughout, reaching its peak of 14C by 1pm.

Saturday evening will see heavy rain hit from 8pm onwards, continuing throughout the evening. Overnight temperature of 12C.

The Met Office forecast for the North West explains that Saturday will see “A dry start but mainly cloudy. The cloud will thicken through the day, with outbreaks of rain arriving during the late afternoon which will turn heavy overnight.”

Sunday (6 October)

Sunday morning will see light rain throughout. The temperature will reach 13C by 12pm.

Sunday afternoon will then continue to see light rain throughout. The temperature will reach its peak of 14C by 1pm.

The evening will see light rain ease off by around 7pm, turning cloudy and dry throughout the rest of the evening. Overnight temperature of 10C.