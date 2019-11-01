Preston weekend weather forecast: This is when heavy rain will hit

The weather in Preston this weekend is set to be mostly dull, with heavy rain and cloud.

Here’s what to expect.

Friday (1 Nov)

Friday will be cloudy throughout the day, with light rain between 4pm and 5pm, before heavy rain hits from 7pm onwards. Maximum daytime temperature of 13C. Overnight temperature of 9C.

Saturday (2 Nov)

Saturday will begin cloudy, with light rain from 11am onwards. Rain will continue throughout the afternoon. Saturday evening will then be cloudy, but dry. Maximum temperature of 10C. Overnight temperature of 7C.

Heavy rain is set to hit Preston

Sunday (3 Nov)

Early Sunday morning will see heavy rain, which will ease to cloud by around 9am, turning dry throughout the rest of the morning.

Early afternoon will see sunny intervals and cloud, with light rain between 3pm and 6pm, turning cloudy and dry throughout the evening. Maximum temperature of 11C.

Overnight temperature of 7C.

The Met Office outlook for the North West for Sunday to Tuesday explains that “Sunday will see heavy showers around early on, perhaps brighter later.

“There will be outbreaks of rain on Monday, with some brighter spells. Turning chillier but mostly dry on Tuesday.”