Preston weekend weather forecast: This is when heavy rain will hit

Have your say

The weather in Preston this weekend is set to be a mixed bag, with a mixture of cloud, heavy rain and sunshine.

Here’s what to expect.

Friday (11 Oct)

Friday will see heavy rain ease by lunchtime, with a mixture of cloud, sunny spells and light rain throughout the afternoon. Maximum temperature of 14C.

Friday evening will see light rain continue, easing off by around 10pm. Overnight temperature of 10C.

Saturday (12 Oct)

Saturday will see light rain ease by around 9am, turning to bright sunshine from 9am onwards.

Bright sunshine will continue until around 2pm, before turning cloudy throughout the rest of the afternoon. Maximum temperature of 15C.

Saturday evening will be cloudy, but dry. Overnight temperature of 10C.

Sunday (13 Oct)

Sunday will begin will light rain, turning to heavy rain from 10am onwards. This will continue into the afternoon, easing to light rain by 1pm. Maximum temperature of 12C.

Rain will continue until around 7pm, turning cloudy but dry throughout the rest of the evening. Overnight temperature of 9C.

The Met Office outlook for the North West for Sunday to Tuesday explains that “further blustery showers will add to the already wet conditions with a potential for occasional thunderstorms. The mornings may see some local fog, which will be slow to clear.”