Preston weekend weather forecast: Met Office issues yellow weather warning as heavy rain hits

The weather in Preston this weekend is set to be a mixed bag, with a mixture of cloud, heavy rain and sunny intervals.

The Met Office has also issued a yellow weather warning for rain to Preston, from 3pm on Friday (25 October) until 3pm on Saturday (26 October).

Here’s what to expect.

Friday (25 Oct)

Friday will see light heavy rain throughout the day. Maximum daytime temperature of 9C. Overnight temperature of 7C.

Saturday (26 Oct)

Saturday will see heavy rain throughout the morning. This will turn lighter during the afternoon, but continue until around 4pm, with cloud throughout the evening. Maximum temperature of 8C. Overnight temperature of 7C.

Sunday (27 Oct)

Sunday will see bright sunshine throughout most of the day, with a clear and dry evening. Maximum temperature of 11C.

Overnight temperature of 1C.

The Met Office outlook for the North West for Sunday to Tuesday explains that “Sunday will be brighter with the odd shower, however we'll also see colder air moving in. Monday and Tuesday will be dry with sunshine by day and frost overnight.”