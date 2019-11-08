Preston weekend weather forecast: Heavy and persistent rain expected with chance of snow

Have your say

A very wet weekend lies ahead for Preston, with heavy downpours set to cast a damp spell over the city over the next two days, according to the Met Office.

Here is what the forecast has in store.

A very wet weekend lies ahead for Preston

Friday (8 Nov)

Temperatures will fall rapidly heading into this evening under clear skies, with some air frost expected in parts, dipping to a brisk 4C by 10pm.

The early hours could see localised patches of fog develop, with minimum temperatures of -4C.

Saturday (9 Nov)

The weekend is forecast to kick off with heavy and persistent rain, arriving in southern and western parts, while the weather should remain drier over Cumbria.

Temperatures will peak at around 5C, and there is a chance of some snow across higher ground.

Sunday (10 Nov)

Sunday will be a slightly drier day for the most part, although some heavy rain is expected to arrive overnight.

Temperatures will also be a little warmer at 8C, dropping to a cooler 4C late in the evening.

Heading into next week, conditions are forecast to be blustery and showery through to Tuesday, with some possible thunder and a sprinkling of hill snow.