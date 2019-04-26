Preston weather forecast: Wet and windy weather as Storm Hannah set to hit the UK

The weather is set to be mostly dull today, as forecasters predict cloud and rain throughout the day.

This weekend will see the weather in parts of the UK turn very wet and windy as Storm Hannah is set to hit.

The weather is set to be mostly dull today, as forecasters predict cloud and rain throughout the day.

The Met Office said: “An area of low pressure – named Storm Hannah by the Irish Met Service, Met Eireann – will bring strong winds and heavy rain to parts of Britain.”

What will the weather be like this morning in Preston?

This morning will see a mixture of sunny spells and cloud, with rain set to hit from 11am onwards. The temperature will reach its peak of 10C by 12pm.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Preston?

This afternoon will see heavy rain throughout. The temperature will remain at 10C.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Preston?

This evening will see a mixture of cloud and light and heavy rain. The temperature will dip to 8C by 9pm. Overnight temperature of 7C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Preston?

Tomorrow is then set to see a mixture of light and heavy rain throughout most of the day, with a maximum temperature of 9C.

What is the long-term forecast for Preston?

The Met Office UK outlook for Tuesday 30 April to Thursday 9 May said: “Tuesday looks like being dry and bright for most, with temperatures a little above average, though there is a risk of rain in Northern Ireland.

“A pattern of generally dry weather looks likely to continue for the first few days of May and into the bank holiday weekend.

“Day time temperatures may well become relatively warm and springlike, though less warm than we had last week.

“Reduced cloud amounts at night mean that night time temperatures may be fairly cold, with some fog patches, and even some late frost in susceptible parts of the north.”