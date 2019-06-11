Preston weather forecast: This is when you'll see the worst of the rain today

Have your say

The city is in for a cloudy day today with burst of rain likely throughout.

What will the weather be like this morning in Preston?

It's going to be a wet one

Heavy cloud is expected throughout the morning with burst of rain also expected. Temperatures will peak at 11C.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Preston?

The temperature will rise to 12C briefly during the afternoon, but will remain cloudy throughout. There will be an 80-90% chance of rain from 3pm.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Preston?

There will be a 80-90% chance of rain throughout the evening and into the early morning. Temperatures will remain steady only dropping to 9C overnight.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Preston?

Tomorrow will be similar to today, with rain expected throughout. The temperature will be slightly warmer reaching a peak of 16C.

What is the long-term forecast for Preston?

The Met Office UK outlook for Wednesday 12 June to Saturday 15 June said: “Another wet and breezy day is in store, with strong winds continuing across Cumbria, and with still some heavy bursts of rain in places. Feeling rather cool. Maximum temperature 14 °C.

"Further rain on Thursday, although the wind will ease. Staying unsettled thereafter with further showers or longer spells of rain, but with some bright spells by Saturday. Staying cool throughout."