Preston weather forecast: This is when thunder and heavy rain will hit Preston today

The weather is set to be a mixed bag today, as forecasters predict sunshine, cloud, heavy rain and thunder.

Temperatures will remain warm, with a peak temperature of 19C.

What will the weather be like this morning in Preston?

This morning will be cloudy throughout. The temperature will climb during the morning, reaching 15C by 12pm.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Preston?

Early afternoon will see some sunshine, but heavy rain will hit from 4pm onwards. The temperature will climb to its peak of 19C by 3pm and remain so throughout the rest of the afternoon.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Preston?

This evening will see heavy rain continue, with thunder set to hit from 6pm until around 8pm. Rain will turn lighter from 8pm, but continue throughout the rest of the evening. The temperature will dip to 11C by 11pm. Overnight temperature of 8C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Preston?

Tomorrow is then set to see light rain throughout most of the day, with a maximum temperature of 14C.

What is the long-term forecast for Preston?

The Met Office UK outlook for Sunday 28 April to Tuesday 7 May said: “After a dry start, many places will become wet and windy on Sunday with heavy rain at times and a risk of gales, especially in the north and west.

“However, there will be sunny spells in some parts. For the end of April and start of May, changeable weather is likely to dominate, with a chance of showers or longer spells of rain and some periods of stronger winds, especially in the west and southwest.”