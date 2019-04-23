Preston weather forecast: This is when thunder and heavy rain is set to hit

Have your say

The weather is set to be mostly bright today, as forecasters predict sunshine throughout the day.

Temperatures will remain warm, with a peak temperature of 21C.

The weather is set to be mostly bright today, as forecasters predict sunshine throughout the day.



What will the weather be like this morning in Preston?

This morning will see a mixture of cloud and bright sunshine. The temperature will climb during the morning, reaching 16C by 12pm.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Preston?

This afternoon will see bright, uninterrupted sunshine throughout. The temperature will climb to its peak of 21C by 4pm and remain so throughout the rest of the afternoon.



What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Preston?

Early evening will continue to see some sunshine, with the rest of the evening remaining clear and dry. The temperature will dip to 12C by 11pm. Overnight temperature of 9C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Preston?

Tomorrow is then set to see a mixture of sunshine, cloud and thunderstorms, with a maximum temperature of 19C.

Thunder and heavy rain will hit from 3pm onwards, with light rain continuing until around 9pm.



What is the long-term forecast for Preston?

The Met Office UK outlook for Saturday 27 April to Monday 6 May said: “Next weekend could be very unsettled, with often heavy rain and the risk of gales, especially in the west and southwest.

“Thunder and hail are likely at times and temperatures will mainly be on the cold side of average.

“Thereafter, for the remainder of April and into early May, unsettled conditions are likely to dominate, with a chance of showers or longer spells of rain and some periods of stronger winds, especially in the west and southwest.”