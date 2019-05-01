Preston weather forecast: This is when sunshine will return to Preston

Have your say

The weather is set to be dull today, as forecasters predict cloud and some rain.

What will the weather be like this morning in Preston?

The weather is set to be dull today, as forecasters predict cloud and some rain.

This morning will see light rain until 10am, before turning cloudy for the rest of the morning. The temperature will climb during the morning, reaching 12C by 12pm.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Preston?

This afternoon will remain cloudy throughout. The temperature will remain at 12C.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Preston?

This evening will be cloudy, but dry. The temperature will dip to 9C by 10pm. Overnight temperature of 7C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Preston?

Tomorrow is then set to be brighter, with some small periods of cloud, but sunshine during the afternoon and early evening. Maximum temperature of 13C.

What is the long-term forecast for Preston?

The Met Office UK outlook for Sunday 5 May to Tuesday 14 May said: “For the rest of the Bank Holiday weekend a pattern of generally dry weather is likely to develop, with a fair amount of sunshine across most parts.

“However, far western areas may eventually see some more changeable and windier conditions by Monday. After cold starts for many, daytime temperatures are more likely to become warmer again through the weekend, particularly in the sunshine and light winds.”