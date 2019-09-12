Preston weather forecast: This is when rain will hit Preston today

Have your say

The weather in Preston is set to be dull on Thursday 12 September, with cloud and rain.

What will the weather be like this morning in Preston?

This morning will be overcast throughout. The temperature will reach 17C by 12pm.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Preston?

This afternoon will continue to be cloudy, with light rain hitting from 3pm onwards. The temperature will reach its peak of 19C by 1pm.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Preston?

This evening will see light rain continue, easing off by around 9pm. Overnight temperature of 9C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Preston?

Tomorrow will then see a mixture of bright sunshine and cloud. Maximum temperature of 16C.

What is the long-term forecast for Preston?

The Met Office UK outlook for Sunday 15 September to Tuesday 24 September said: “The middle of September is likely to be widely settled and dry with light winds and plenty of sunshine, especially in the south of the UK.

“There will be a greater chance for windier conditions, some rain and a few showers in the north, particularly for northern Scotland.

“Temperatures are expected to be near average by day, although warm in the southeast at first, and cool by night with air frosts likely in prone locations.”