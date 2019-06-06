Preston weather forecast: This is when rain will hit Preston today

Have your say

The weather is set to be a mixed bag today, with cloud, rain and some sunshine.

What will the weather be like this morning in Preston?

The weather is set to be a mixed bag today, with cloud, rain and some sunshine.

This morning will begin with mostly bright sunshine. The temperature will reach 14C by 12pm.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Preston?

Early afternoon will be cloudy, with light rain from 2pm onwards. The temperature will increase throughout the afternoon.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Preston?

This evening will see light rain continue until around 9pm. The temperature will reach its peak of 16C by 6pm and will dip to 12C by 11pm. Overnight temperature of 9C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Preston?

Tomorrow will then see heavy rain throughout most of the day. Maximum temperature of 15C.

What is the long-term forecast for Preston?

The Met Office UK outlook for Sunday 9 June to Tuesday 18 June said: “The unsettled and cool weather looks set to continue on Sunday.

“There will be showers for many and the likelihood of more persistent rain and strong winds arriving from the southwest to affect many parts later in the day.

“Into next week and it will probably start cool, changeable and showery, with some longer spells of rain.”