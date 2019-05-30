Preston weather forecast: This is when rain will hit Preston today

Have your say

What will the weather be like this morning in Preston?

This morning will begin cloudy, with light rain set to hit from 11am until around 12pm. The temperature will reach 15C by 12pm.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Preston?

This afternoon will then be cloudy but dry. The temperature will reach its peak of 18C by 3pm and remain so throughout the rest of the afternoon.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Preston?

This evening will be cloudy, but dry. The temperature will dip to 14C by 11pm and remain so overnight.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Preston?

Tomorrow will then see a mixture of light rain, cloud and sunshine. Maximum temperature of 18C.

What is the long-term forecast for Preston?

The Met Office UK outlook for Sunday 2 June to Tuesday 11 June said: “Sunday will see warm conditions for many areas, locally very warm in the southeast where the brightest conditions are likely. It could also feel quite humid.

“Scattered thundery showers may break out during Sunday, with cooler fresher conditions already in the northwest spreading southeast to most, if not all parts by Monday.”